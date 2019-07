Juventus' new signing, Matthijs de Ligt, greets supporters as he arrives at Juventus Medical Center in Turin, Italy, July 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/Alessandro Di Marco

Juventus' new signing, Matthijs de Ligt, greets supporters as he arrives at Juventus Medical Center in Turin, Italy, July 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/Alessandro Di Marco

Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt (C) holds the champion plate after winning the Dutch Eredivisie soccer match between De Graafschap Doetinchem and Ajax Amsterdam, in Doetinchem, The Netherlands, May 15, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/OLAF KRAAK

Matthijs de Ligt of Ajax celebrates after scoring the 1-0 goal during the UEFA Champions League semi final, second leg soccer match between Ajax Amsterdam and Tottenham Hotspur in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, May 8, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/OLAF KRAAK