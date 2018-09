AS Roma's Aleksandar Kolarov (R) celebrates with his teammate Cengiz Under after scoring the 4-0 goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between AS Roma and Frosinone at the Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, 26 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

AS Roma's Luca Pellegrini (R) vies for the ball with Frosinone's Francesco Zampano during the Italian Serie A soccer match between AS Roma and Frosinone at the Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, 26 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Juventus's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus FC vs Bologna FC at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, 26 September 2018. EPA-EFE/DI MARCO

Juventus's Paulo Dybala celebrates after scoring a goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus FC vs Bologna FC at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, 26 September 2018. EPA-EFE/DI MARCO

Juventus' Blaise Matuidi (2-L) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus FC vs Bologna FC at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, 26 September 2018. EPA-EFE/DI MARCO

Leaders Juventus remain unstoppable, beating Bologna 2-0 on Wednesday to continue with full points from six Serie A First Division rounds, while Naples beat Parma 3-0 and Roma broke their losing streak thanks to winning against Frosinone 4-0.

Italy's Serie A weekday matches recorded great goals by Argentine Javier Pastore of Roma and by Paulo Dybala although Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score for Juventus.