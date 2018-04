Crotone's Simy (c) in action during his team's Italian Serie A matchup with Juventus on April 18, 2018. EFE-EPA/ALBANO ANGILLETTA

Juventus' Stefano Sturaro (l) battles for the ball with Crotone's Bruno Martella (r) during their teams' match in Italian Serie A action on April 18, 2018. EFE-EPA/ALBANO ANGILLETTA

Juventus' Alex Sandro (c) celebrates with teammates after his team's goal in the Italian Serie A match against Crotone on April 18, 2018. EFE-EPA/ALBANO ANGILLETTA

Top-ranked Juventus stumbled on Wednesday in Crotone, accepting a 1-1 draw, in Italian Serie A first division soccer action, and Napoli, who beat Udinense 4-2, moved up two points in the rankings prior to their weekend clash with the Turin squad.

The Naples 11 were behind 1-2 with just 25 minutes to go, when Juventus was still ahead in Crotone, leaving them potentially nine points behind the Turin boys, but then it was time for a shocking change of fortune.