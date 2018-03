Atalanta's Marten De Roon (C) celebrates with his teammate Remo Freuler (L) after scoring the 1-0 lead during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Bologna FC and Atalanta BC at Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy, on March 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIORGIO BENVENUTI

Crotone players celebrate their 4-1 lead during the Italian Serie A soccer match between FC Crotone and UC Sampdoria at Ezio Scida stadium in Crotone, Italy, on March 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALBANO ANGILLETTA

Juventus' Paulo Dybala (2-L) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus FC and Udinese Calcio in Turin, Italy, on March 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Juventus' Paulo Dybala (R) celebrates with teammates Gonzalo Higuain (C) and Douglas Costa (L) after scoring the 2-0 lead during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus FC and Udinese Calcio in Turin, Italy, on March 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Juventus on Sunday managed to temporarily take the top spot in the Italian Serie A standings from Napoli with a 2-0 victory against Udinese in the 28th week of the league tournament.

Argentine forward Paulo Dybala scored both goals for Juve at minutes 20 and 49, while teammate and compatriot Gonzalo Higuain missed a penalty kick in the 38th minute.