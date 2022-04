Juventus' Matthijs de Ligt (L) and Fiorentina's Arthur Cabral in action during the Coppa Italia semifinal second leg at Allianz Satadium in Turin, Italy, on 20 April 2022. EFE/EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Fiorentina goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski (L) tips a header from Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic (C) over the cross-bar during the Coppa Italia semifinal second leg at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, on 20 April 2022. EFE/EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Juventus' Danilo (L) celebrates after scoring against Fiorentina during the Coppa Italia semifinal at Allianz Satadium in Turin, Italy, on 20 April 2022. EFE/EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Holders Juventus blanked Fiorentina 2-0 Wednesday in the second leg of their Coppa Italia semifinal to win 3-0 on aggregate and set up a clash with Inter in the May 11 final in Rome.

Massimiliano Allegri, now in his second stint as Juventus coach, has never lost a Coppa Italia final and four of the club's record Coppa titles came with him at the helm in 2015-2018.