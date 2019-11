(L-R) Former Brazilian soccer player Kaka, French football manager and former player Nicolas Anelka, former Portuguese soccer player Luis Figo, Pakistani soccer player Saddam Hussain and former Spanish soccer player Carles Puyol attend a press conference in Karachi, Pakistan, 09 November 2019. EFE/EPA/REHAN KHAN

Ricardo Kaka, Luis Figo, Carles Puyol and Nicolas Anelka are playing an exhibition match in the eastern city of Lahore on Sunday as part of the World Soccer Stars tour of Pakistan, a long-awaited event promoting the sport in a country whose streets and fields are dominated by cricket.

"This is the very first time in the history of the country that local players will be playing an exhibition match head to head with the international soccer legends," Maheen Hussain, a WSS organizer told Efe.