Atletico Madrid's Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Oblak in action during a training session of the team at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Atletico Madrid's players share a light moment during a training session of the team at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Atletico Madrid’s players; French forward Antoine Griezmann, Argentine winger Angel Correa during a training session at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Atletico Madrid's Croatian forward Nikola Kalinic and Portuguese winger Gelson Martins missed their team's final training session Friday ahead of the upcoming La Liga game against Huesca, Atletico announced.

This brought the number of players to seven who were on the sideline in the final practice before Saturday's away clash in the northeastern Spanish city of Huesca.