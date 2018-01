Norway's Anders Fannemel, who finished third, celebrates during the second stage of the 66th Four Hills Tournament in Garmisch Partenkirchen, Germany, on Jan. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/LISI NIESNER

Second-place finisher Richard Freitag, of Germany, celebrates during the second stage of the 66th Four Hills Tournament in Garmisch Partenkirchen, Germany, on Jan. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/LISI NIESNER

Winner Kamil Stoch (C), of Poland, second-place finisher Richard Freitag (L), of Germany, and third-place finisher Anders Fannemel (R), of Norway, celebrate on the podium during the second stage of the 66th Four Hills Tournament in Garmisch Partenkirchen, Germany, on Jan. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/LISI NIESNER

Poland's Kamil Stoch reacts during the second stage of the 66th Four Hills Tournament in Garmisch Partenkirchen, Germany, on Jan. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/LISI NIESNER

Poland's Kamil Stoch goes airborne during the second stage of the 66th Four Hills Tournament in Garmisch Partenkirchen, Germany, on Jan. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/LISI NIESNER

Poland's Kamil Stoch on Monday won the second stage of the 66th Four Hills ski jumping tournament in Garmisch Partenkirchen, Germany.

Stoch, the reigning two-time Olympic champion, clinched the win with jumps of 135.5 meters and 139.5 meters, scoring a total of 283.4 points.