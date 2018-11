England's Jesse Lingard (R) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the 1-1 equalizer during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between England and Croatia in London, United Kingdom, Nov. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Croatia's Luka Modric reacts after the UEFA Nations League soccer match between England and Croatia in London, United Kingdom, Nov. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

England's Harry Kane (R) sets up the 1-1 equalizer during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between England and Croatia in London, United Kingdom, Nov. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

England striker Harry Kane on Sunday led his national team to rally from a one-goal deficit and beat Croatia 2-1, booking a place in the UEFA Nations League finals as the winners of League A Group 4.

The defeat sends 2018 FIFA World Cup runner-up Croatia down to League B, the second tier of the first-ever edition of the new men's tournament, while denying Spain a berth in the finals, as La Roja had to settle for the second spot.