Supporters of Panama cheer prior to the FIFA World Cup 2018 group G preliminary round soccer match between England and Panama in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, June 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Soccer fan prior the FIFA World Cup 2018 group G preliminary round soccer match between England and Panama in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, June 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Panama's players react after the FIFA World Cup 2018 group G preliminary round soccer match between England and Panama in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, June 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Harry Kane of England reacts after scoring the 2-0 during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group G preliminary round soccer match between England and Panama in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, June 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV EDITORIAL USE ONLY

England forward Harry Kane scored a hat trick on Sunday to help his national team crush Panama 6-1 and secure a place the knockout round of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, eliminating Panama from its first-ever World Cup.

England's lopsided victory highlights their potential for a strong run in the tournament, bouncing back from an out-of-sorts game against Tunisia that only ended in a 2-1 win thanks to Kane's last-minute efforts.