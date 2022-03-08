Tottenham grabbed an early lead with a pair of goals before the 20-minute mark of the first half and never looked back in a 5-0 shellacking Monday night of Everton, who are now barely clear of the Premier League's relegation zone after suffering their third straight loss.
The Spurs thrilled the huge home crowd of nearly 60,000 fans who enjoyed a stress-free romp that began with the Toffees' Michael Keane scoring an own goal in the 14th minute while trying to disrupt a pass into the area by Ryan Sessegnon.