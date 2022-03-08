Tottenham Hotspur head coach Antonio Conte reacts during a Premier League soccer match against Everton in London, United Kingdom, on 07 March 2022. Tottenham won 5-0. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Everton manager Frank Lampard reacts during a Premier League soccer match against Tottenham Hotspur in London, United Kingdom, on 07 March 2022. Tottenham won 5-0. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Harry Kane of Tottenham celebrates after giving his side a 3-0 lead during a Premier League soccer match against Everton in London, United Kingdom on 07 March 2022. Tottenham won 5-0. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Tottenham grabbed an early lead with a pair of goals before the 20-minute mark of the first half and never looked back in a 5-0 shellacking Monday night of Everton, who are now barely clear of the Premier League's relegation zone after suffering their third straight loss.

The Spurs thrilled the huge home crowd of nearly 60,000 fans who enjoyed a stress-free romp that began with the Toffees' Michael Keane scoring an own goal in the 14th minute while trying to disrupt a pass into the area by Ryan Sessegnon.