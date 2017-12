Tottenham Hotspur's Heung-Min Son (C) celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton at Wembley Stadium, London, Britain, on Dec. 26, 2017. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (C) scores a goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton at Wembley Stadium, London, Britain, on Dec. 26, 2017. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (2nd R) celebrates scoring his third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton at Wembley Stadium, London, Britain, on Dec. 26, 2017. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli (C) celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton at Wembley Stadium, London, Britain, on Dec. 26, 2017. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Tottenham Hotspur English forward Harry Kane on Tuesday scored a hat-trick to help his side thrash Southampton 5-2 in the Premier League's 20th round.

Kane opened the scoring 22 minutes into the match and struck again to double his side's lead 2-0 17 minutes later.