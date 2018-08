Romania's Simona Halep waves to the crowd after being defeated by Estonia's Kaia Kanepi in the first round of the US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, on Aug. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Estonia's Kaia Kanepi hits a backhand to Romania's Simona Halep during her 6-2, 6-4 first-round victory in the US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, on Aug. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Estonia's Kaia Kanepi (R) shakes hands with Romania's Simona Halep after her victory in the first round of the US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, on Aug. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Estonian world No.44 Kaia Kanepi pulled off the first big upset of the 2018 US Open, rolling to a 6-2, 6-4 first-round victory over Romania's Simona Halep, the top seed, in Flushing Meadows, New York, on Monday.

Halep is the first WTA world No. 1 to lose in the first round of the US Open, the final Grand Slam event of the year, since the Open Era began in 1968, marking the start of modern professional tennis.