Chelsea's N'Golo Kante reacts after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea, held at Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain, Feb. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER POWELL

Premier League side Chelsea announced Friday a contract renewal with French midfielder N'Golo Kante for five more years through the 2023 season.

The 27-year-old came to Stamford Bridge from Leicester City in 2016 and while with the Blues, Kante was awarded Premier League Player of the Season in 2017.