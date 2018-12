Chelsea's players celebrate after N'Golo Kante scored the winning goal during the English Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea FC at Selhurst Park in London, England, on Dec. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Chelsea's N'Golo Kante (R) celebrates with team-mate Ross Barkley (C) after scoring a goal during the English Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea FC at Selhurst Park in London, England, on Dec. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Chelsea's N'Golo Kante (2-L) scores during the English Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea FC at Selhurst Park in London, England, on Dec. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

French midfielder N'Golo Kanté on Sunday got Chelsea a 1-0 away victory over Crystal Palace in a London derby corresponding to the Premier League's matchday 20 at Selhurst Park stadium.

After a scoreless 45 minutes, Kanté gave Chelsea the lead in minute 51 on a remarkable left-footed finish from inside the area, collecting a clipped ball over the top from teammate David Luiz.