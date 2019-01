Former Nottingham Forest coach Aitor Karanka during an interview to EFE in London, England, Oct. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ Manuel Sanchez Gomez

Aitor Karanka has decided to leave his job as head coach at English Championship side Nottingham Forest after spending over a year at the helm, the club said Friday.

Nottingham Forest, which did not give any additional information on the parting of ways, said Simon Ireland would take over as an interim coach until further notice.