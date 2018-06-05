Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius (L) is consoled by goalkeeping coach John Achterberg after the UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool FC at the NSC Olimpiyskiy stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, 26 May 2018. Madrid won 3-1. EPA-EFE/FILE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Liverpool's goalkeeper Loris Karius in action during the UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool FC at the NSC Olimpiyskiy stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, 26 May 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROBERT GHEMENT

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius reacts after losing the UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool FC at the NSC Olimpiyskiy stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, 26 May 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/SEDAT SUNA

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius suffered a concussion during the Champions League final against Real Madrid, doctors who treated the goalkeeper five days after the match at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, USA, said Monday.

"After carefully reviewing game footage and integrating a detailed history - including his reported present and immediate post-contact subjective symptoms - physical examinations and objective metrics, we have concluded that Mr. Karius sustained a concussion during the match," Dr. Ross Zafonte and Lenore Herget said in a statement.