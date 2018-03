Venus Williams of the USA in action against Daria Kasatkina of Russia during the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Daria Kasatkina of Russia in action against Venus Williams of the USA during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Daria Kasatkina of Russia reacts after winning against Venus Williams of USA during the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 16 2018. EPA-EFE/PAUL BUCK

Russia's Daria Kasatkina won a dramatic semi-final against the USA's Venus Williams after coming back from a set down at Indian Wells on Friday night.

The 20-year-old overcame her illustrious opponent 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 in two hours and 49 minutes to qualify for Sunday's final, where she will face Romania's Simona Halep or Japan's Naomi Osaka.