World No. 14 Daria Kasatkina of Russia on Monday knocked out world No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark 7-6 (7-5), 6-3, booking a place in the French Open quarterfinals for the first time in her career.

In just under two hours, Kasatkina prevailed over Wozniacki for the third time in their fourth career encounter, putting an end to the Australian Open champion's hopes of reclaiming world No. 1 by winning the title in Paris.