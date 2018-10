Johanna Konta of Britain in action during her women's semifinal match against Daria Kasatkina of Russia at the Kremlin Cup tennis tournament in Moscow, Russia, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sergei Ilnitsky

Daria Kasatkina of Russia in action during her women's semifinal match against Johanna Konta of Britain at the Kremlin Cup tennis tournament in Moscow, Russia, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sergei Ilnitsky

Home favorite Daria Kasatkina on Friday eased past Briton Johanna Konta 6-4, 6-3 to advance to her second consecutive Kremlin Cup final, a WTA hard court tournament held in Moscow.

Kasatkina, the sixth seed, needed one hour and 31 minutes to defeat Konta, earning her second win over the Briton in their third career matches.