Daria Kasatkina of Russia won the Kremlin Cup title on Saturday, prevailing over Tunisia's Ons Jabeur 2-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 and ending Jabeur's historic run in which she became her country's first-ever WTA finalist.

Kasatkina, world No. 14 and her country's highest-ranked player, needed a little over two hours to claim her second WTA trophy and her first on home soil, having lost to Germany's Julia Gorges in straight sets in the 2017 championship match.