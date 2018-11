Kashima Antlers' players pose for a photo on Nov. 10, 2018, in Tehran, Iran, after wrapping up a 2-0 victory on aggregate over Iranian side Persepolis in the final of the AFC Champions League, Asia's premier club soccer tournament. EPA-EFE/Abedin Taherkenareh

Yuma Suzuki (C) of the Kashima Antlers holds up the trophy he was awarded for being the MVP of the 2018 edition of the AFC Champions League, Asia's premier club soccer tournament. The Antlers clinched their maiden title at this competition in Tehran on Nov. 10, 2018, by wrapping up a 2-0 victory on aggregate over Iranian side Persepolis in the final. EPA-EFE/Abedin Taherkenareh

Japanese-league club Kashima Antlers on Saturday claimed their maiden title in the AFC Champions League, Asia's premier club soccer tournament, by defeating Iranian side Persepolis 2-0 on aggregate.

After winning the Nov. 3 first leg 2-0 in Kashima, the Antlers wrapped up the championship - and earned a FIFA Club World Cup berth - when the teams played to scoreless draw here at Azadi Stadium in front of roughly 100,000 people.