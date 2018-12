Fans of Kashima Antlers celebrate after winning the match during the FIFA Club World Cup 2018 second round match between CD Guadalajara and Kashima Antlers in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Players of CD Guadalajara react after losing the match during the FIFA Club World Cup 2018 second round match between CD Guadalajara and Kashima Antlers in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Kashima Antlers of Japan managed to advance to the FIFA Club World Cup semis, as it rallied back to win 3-2 over CD Guadalajara in the second round match held at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in the United Arab Emirates city of Al Ain.

Guadalajara scored in the first minutes of the game, which forced Kashima to play from behind and come back as the Japanese side scored three second-half goals.