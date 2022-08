Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel in action for Leicester City during a Europa League match on 16 September 2021. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL/FILE

Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel (R) in action against France striker Karim Benzema during the UEFA Nations League match in Paris on 3 June 2022. EFE/EPA/Mohammed Badra/File

OGC Nice confirmed Wednesday the acquisition of goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel from Leicester City for an undisclosed sum.

"Viking Coming," the Ligue 1 side said in a post on social media alluding to the 35-year-old Danish international's Scandinavian heritage.