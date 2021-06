LA Clippers guard-forward Terance Mann reacts after scoring a three pointer during game 3 of the NBA playoffs at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 12 June 2021. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley (R) in action against Utah Jazz forward Ersan Ilyasova (L) and Utah Jazz guard guard Matt Thomas during game 3 of the NBA playoffs at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 12 June 2021. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (R) in action against Utah Jazz forward Royce O'Neale during game 3 of the NBA playoffs at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 12 June 2021. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George led the Los Angeles Clippers attack as they comprehensively defeat the Utah Jazz 132-106 in the third game of the Western Conference semifinal on Saturday and stay alive in the contest with a 1-2 result so far.

Leonard posted 34 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, while George contributed with 31 points, three rebounds and five assists.