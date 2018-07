Bronze winner Denis Ten of Kazakhstan during the medal ceremony for Men's Figure Skating competition at the Sochi 2014 Olympic Games, Sochi, Russia, Feb. 15, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/BARBARA WALTON

Denis Ten of Kazakhstan in action during the Short Program of the Figure Skating Men Single competition at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Denis Ten, 25, who in 2014 became Kazakhstan's first Olympic figure skating medalist, died on Thursday from stab wounds in the southern city of Almaty, the Kazakh Health Ministry said.

Police said Ten was wounded in the thigh with a knife after he tried to fight off two men who were attempting to steal his car's rear view mirrors at approximately 3:00 pm (9:00 am GMT).