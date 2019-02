Aleksandr Nedovyesov (R) and Timur Khabibulin (L) of Kazakhstan in action during their doubles match against Joao Sousa and Gastao Elias of Portugal in a Davis Cup Qualifying Round tie between Kazakhstan and Portugal at the National Tennis Centre in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Feb. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO

Joao Sousa of Portugal in action against Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan during a Davis Cup Qualifying Round tie between Kazakhstan and Portugal at the National Tennis Centre in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Feb. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO

Kazakh supporters cheer during a singles match between Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan and Joao Sousa of Portugal in Davis Cup Qualifying Round action between Kazakhstan and Portugal at the National Tennis Centre in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Feb. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO

Kazakhstan's national tennis team defeated Portugal on Saturday, the second day of Davis Cup qualification action, and is headed to the finals in the tournament's new format in Madrid, Spain's Caja Magica arena Nov. 18-24.

The third and final point for the home team was sealed by Mikhail Kukushkin's 6-4, 6-1 victory over Portugal's Joao Sousa.