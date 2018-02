Thiemo De Bakker of the Netherlands in action during his match against Adrian Mannarino of France in first-round Davis Cup World Group action in Albertville, France, on Feb. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Richard Gasquet of France reacts during his singles match against Robin Haase of the Netherlands in a Davis Cup World Group first-round tie in Albertville, France, on Feb. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Dmitry Popko of Kazakhstan in action against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland during a Davis Cup first-round World Group tie in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Feb. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO

Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan in action during his match against Adrian Bodmer of Switzerland in a Davis Cup World Group first-round tie at the National Tennis Centre in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Feb. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO

Kazakhstan is one win away from the Davis Cup quarter-finals after snagging a 2-0 lead here Friday over Switzerland, which was without the services of both 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer and three-time major champ Stan Wawrinka.

Dmitry Popko, the world No. 231, upset 123rd-ranked Henri Laaksonen 6-2, 7-6 (9-7), 3-6, 7-5 to give the host Central Asian nation a 1-0 lead in that first-round World Group tie at the National Tennis Centre in Astana.