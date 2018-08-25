Medalists in the men's 62 kg jiu-jitsu, (L-R): Omar al-Fadhli of the United Arab Emirates (silver), Darkhan Nortayev of Kazakhstan (gold), Freeh al-Harahsheh of Jordan (bronze) and Said al-Mazrouei of the United Arab Emirates (bronze) during the medal ceremony at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia, 25 August 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

The gold medalist in the men's 62 kg jiu-jitsu, Darkhan Nortayev of Kazakhstan, during the medal ceremony at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia, 25 August 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Omar al-Fadhli of the United Arab Emirates (R) competes against Darkhan Nortayev of Kazakhstan (L) during the men's 62 kg jiu-jitsu gold medal match at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia, 25 August 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Kazakhstan's Darkhan Nortayev captured the gold medal here Saturday in the 2018 Asian Games' jiu-jitsu ne-waza men's 62-kilogram competition, defeating the United Arab Emirates' Omar al-Fadhli in the final.

The 21-year-old Nortayev's win by advantages at the Jakarta Convention Center Assembly Hall gave the Central Asian nation its fourth gold medal of this year's Asian Games, following victories by road cyclist Alexey Lutsenko in the men's 40 km individual time trial and men's 150 km individual road race and by fencer Dmitriy Alexanin in the men's epee individual.