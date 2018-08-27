(L-R) Sliver medals Tang Lingling of China, Gafurova Guzaliya of Kazakhstan, Zangeneh Karkooti Pegah of Iran and Someya Kayo of Japan pose on the podium during the award ceremony of the women's 68kg Karate at the 18th Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Gafurova Guzaliya of Kazakhstan (L) in action against Tang Lingling of China (R) during the women's 68 kg Karate final match at the 18th Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Gafurova Guzaliya of Kazakhstan poses with the national flag on the podium after wining the final of the women's 68kg Karate match at the 18th Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Kazakhstan’s Gafurova Guzaliya defended her title in the women’s -68 kg Karate on Monday at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

Guzaliya beat China’s Tang Lingling to retain her gold medal in the under-68 kg category.