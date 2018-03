Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin hits a backhand during his match on March 9, 2019, against Germany's Mischa Zverev of Germany at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California. EPA-EFE/PAUL BUCK

Germany's Mischa Zverev reaches for a forehand during his match on March 9, 2018, against Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California. EPA-EFE/PAUL BUCK

Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin reaches for a backhand during his match on March 9, 2018, against Germany's Mischa Zverev at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California. EPA-EFE/PAUL BUCK

Kazakhstan's top-ranked men's singles player, Mikhail Kukushkin, battled back after losing the first set but quickly lost that momentum in a 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 loss to Germany's Mischa Zverev in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open.

Kukushkin started reasonably well on return here Friday night against a tricky opponent who is one of tennis' lone serve-and-volley players.