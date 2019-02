Kazakh tennis fans cheer on Alexander Bublik during his Davis Cup qualifier against Portugal's Joao Sousa in Astana on Friday, Feb. 1. EFE-EPA/ Igor Kovalenko

Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin hits a return against Pedro Sousa of Portugal during a Davis Cup qualifier in Astana on Friday, Feb. 1. EFE-EPA/Igor Kovalenko

Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik stretches to make a shot against Joao Sousa of Portugal during a Davis Cup qualifier in Astana on Friday, Feb. 1. EFE-EPA/ Igor Kovalenko

Kazakhstan's national tennis team on Friday won two matches against Portugal and is a step away from earning a berth in the Davis Cup finals in its new format, which will be held in Madrid's Caja Magica arena Nov. 18-24.

In the opening singles duel Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik (171 in the world ranking) surprised Joao Sousa (39th), 6-7 (1), 6-4 and 6-4 in a match that lasted 2 hours and 22 minutes.