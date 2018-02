Timur Khabibulin of Kazakhstan in action during the Davis Cup World Group first-round match between Kazakhstan and Switzerland in Astana, Kazakhstan, Feb. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO

Luca Margaroli (L) and Marc-Andrea Huesler (R) of Switzerland in action during the Davis Cup World Group first-round match between Kazakhstan and Switzerland in Astana, Kazakhstan, Feb. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO

Aleksandr Nedovyesov (L) and Timur Khabibulin (R) of Kazakhstan in action during the Davis Cup World Group first-round match between Kazakhstan and Switzerland in Astana, Kazakhstan, Feb. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO

Kazakhstan on Saturday booked a place in the Davis Cup World Group quarter-finals for the fifth time by finishing off a first-round 3-0 rout of visiting Switzerland.

The Kazakh duo of Timur Khabibulin and Aleksandr Nedovyesov clinched the tie by edging the Swiss pair of Marc-Andrea Huesler and Luca Margaroli 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 6-7 (5-7), 6-3 at the National Tennis Centre, an indoor hard-court venue in Astana.