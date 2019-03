Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (L) reacts after scoring a penalty during the English Premier League soccer match against Arsenal FC at the Wembley stadium in London, Britain, Mar. 02, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Arsenal FC's Aaron Ramsey (C) on his way to score a goal during the English Premier League soccer match against Tottenham Hotspur at the Wembley stadium in London, Britain, Mar. 02, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Tottenham Hotspur's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris saves a penalty kick during the English Premier League soccer match against Arsenal FC at the Wembley stadium in London, Britain, Mar. 02, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Tottenham Hotspur's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris (3-L) is being congratulated by team mates after saving a penalty during the English Premier League soccer match against Arsenal FC at the Wembley stadium in London, Britain, Mar. 02, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Tottenham Hotspur's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris (L) saves a penalty kick during the English Premier League soccer match against Arsenal FC at the Wembley stadium in London, Britain, Mar. 02, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris blocked a last-gasp penalty kick to maintain a 1-1 home draw in the north-London derby against Arsenal in the Premier League Saturday, collecting Spurs’ first point in three consecutive matches in the top English soccer league.

Gabon and Arsenal striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyang failed to deliver from the 12-yard mark in the first minute of the second-half stoppage time, thanks to Frenchman Lloris’ save.