Los Angeles Lakers center JaVale McGee (R) keeps the ball from Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (L) during the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 20 January 2020.

US singer Snoop Dog (C) watches the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Jan. 20, 2020.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (R) in action against Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (L) during the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Jan. 20, 2020.

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (C) tries to make a basket as Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (L) and Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green (R) defend during the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Jan. 20, 2020.

Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker (R) shoots over defending Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (L) during the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Jan. 20, 2020.

Point guard Kemba Walker had a memorable night recording his first-ever win over LeBron James after 29 tries, as he led the Boston Celtics victory over the Los Angeles Lakers 133-107 on Monday.

Walker, as a franchise player for the Charlotte Hornets, failed to beat James in their previous 28 encounters.