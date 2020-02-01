Sofia Kenin beat Garbiñe Muguruza in three sets at the Australian Open final on Saturday.
The American defeated her Spanish opponent 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 in Rod Laver Arena in a match that lasted just over two hours.
Sofia Kenin of the USA kisses the Daphne Ackhurst Memorial Cup trophy after winning the women's singles final against Garbine Muguruza of Spain at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, 01 February 2020. EFE/EPA/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Sofia Kenin of the USA kisses the Daphne Ackhurst Memorial Cup trophy after winning the women's singles final against Garbine Muguruza of Spain at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, 01 February 2020. EFE/EPA/SCOTT BARBOUR AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Garbine Muguruza of Spain attends a press conference after being defeated in her women's singles final match against Sofia Kenin of USA at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 01 February 2020. EFE/EPA/FRANCIS MALASIG
Garbine Muguruza (L) of Spain and Sofia Kenin (R) of USA meet at the net after their women's singles final match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 01 February 2020. EFE/EPA/FRANCIS MALASIG
Sofia Kenin of the USA reacts after winning the women's singles final against Garbine Muguruza of Spain at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, 01 February 2020. EFE/EPA/ROB PREZIOSO AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Sofia Kenin of USA in action during her women's singles final match against Garbine Muguruza of Spain at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 01 February 2020. EFE/EPA/FRANCIS MALASIG
Garbine Muguruza of Spain in action during the women's singles final against Sofia Kenin of the USA at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, 01 February 2020. EFE/EPA/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
