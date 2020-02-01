Sofia Kenin of the USA kisses the Daphne Ackhurst Memorial Cup trophy after winning the women's singles final against Garbine Muguruza of Spain at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, 01 February 2020. EFE/EPA/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Sofia Kenin of the USA kisses the Daphne Ackhurst Memorial Cup trophy after winning the women's singles final against Garbine Muguruza of Spain at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, 01 February 2020. EFE/EPA/SCOTT BARBOUR AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Garbine Muguruza of Spain attends a press conference after being defeated in her women's singles final match against Sofia Kenin of USA at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 01 February 2020. EFE/EPA/FRANCIS MALASIG

Garbine Muguruza (L) of Spain and Sofia Kenin (R) of USA meet at the net after their women's singles final match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 01 February 2020. EFE/EPA/FRANCIS MALASIG

Sofia Kenin of the USA reacts after winning the women's singles final against Garbine Muguruza of Spain at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, 01 February 2020. EFE/EPA/ROB PREZIOSO AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Sofia Kenin of USA in action during her women's singles final match against Garbine Muguruza of Spain at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 01 February 2020. EFE/EPA/FRANCIS MALASIG