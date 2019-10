Brigid Kosgei of Kenya is handed a bottle of water after her women world record time of 02:14:04 in the 2019 Chicago Marathon in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 13 October 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

A day after Kenyan long-distance runner Eliud Kipchoge became the first athlete to run a sub two-hour marathon in Vienna, Kenya's Brigid Kosgei became the first woman to run a marathon in less than two hours and 15 minutes.

The 25-year-old Kosgei set a new women's marathon world record, finishing the 2019 Chicago Marathon with a time of 2:14:04 on the way to winning the event's gold medal.