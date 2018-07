Players of the Lion Stars, Kenya's first dwarf soccer team, pose for a group photo after a training session with their coach Gabriel Ochieng (back L) at the City Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya, 29 May 2018 (issued 14 July 2018). EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU

Players of the Lion Stars, Kenya's first dwarf soccer team, after a training session at the City Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya, 29 May 2018 (issued 14 July 2018). EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU

Players of Lion Stars, Kenya's first dwarf soccer team, work out during a training session at the City Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya, 29 May 2018 (issued 14 July 2018). EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU

Players of Lion Stars, Kenya's first dwarf soccer team, in action during a training session at the City Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya, 29 May 2018 (issued 14 July 2018). EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU

A player of the Lion Stars, Kenya's first dwarf soccer team, balances on a ball during a training session at the City Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya, 29 May 2018 (issued 14 July 2018). EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU

Lion Stars, Kenya's first men's dwarf soccer team, is optimistic about its future, despite being forced to miss out on its chance to participate in a recent tournament in the United States.

The team's eight players had set their hopes on attending the Dwarf Athletic Association of America national games in Florida from July 7-11, but financial constraints made it unfeasible, an epa-efe photojournalist reported Saturday.