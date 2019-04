Britain's Prince Harry (C), the Duke of Sussex, poses with men's race winner Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge (L) and women's race winner, Kenya's Brigid Kosgei (R) at the medal ceremony during the 2019 Virgin Money London Marathon in London, Britain, Apr. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Kenya's Brigid Kosgei reacts after winning the elite women's race during the 2019 Virgin Money London Marathon in London, Britain, Apr. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Second placed, Ethiopia's Mosinet Geremew (L), winner, Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge (C) and third placed, Ethiopia's Mule Wasihun (R) after crossing the finish line at the men's elite race during the 2019 Virgin Money London Marathon in London, Britain, Apr. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge reacts after winning the elite men's race during the 2019 Virgin Money London Marathon in London, Britain, Apr. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Kenyan runner Eliud Kipchoge won the 2019 London marathon on Sunday for the fourth time, in the second-ever fastest time in the 42.2- kilometer (26.2-mile) race.

The 34-year-old clocked two hours 2:37 minutes, almost a minute behind the world record of 2:01:39 he set in Berlin in September last year.