A picture taken with a slow shutter exposure of runners passing people sitting in a cafe in the old port of Jaffa at about the half-way point in the Tel Aviv Marathon in Tel Aviv, Israel, Feb 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM HOLLANDER

Lead runners of Kenya, including Ernest Kebenei (3-L), pass by the old port of Jaffa at about the half-way point in the Tel Aviv Marathon in Tel Aviv, Israel, Feb 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM HOLLANDER

Lead runners of Kenya, including Ernest Kebenei (R), pass near the Mediterranean Sea in the port of Jaffa at about the half-way point in the Tel Aviv Marathon in Tel Aviv, Israel, Feb 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM HOLLANDER

Kenyan athlete Ernest Kebenei on Friday won the Tel Aviv marathon with a time of 2 hours, 19 minutes and 53 seconds, in an edition that saw a record number of 2,500 international runners, the organizers reported.

About 40,000 Israelis were part of the tenth annul marathon, which was a great success _ according to the mayor's office _ and was observed by 150,000 spectators distributed along the track of what is considered the largest sporting event in the country.