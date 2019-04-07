A disabled man competes in the 13th Santiago Marathon on April 7, 2019, in Santiago, Chile. EPA-EFE/Elvis Gonzalez

Thousands of runners take to the streets of Santiago, Chile, for the 13th Santiago Marathon on April 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/Elvis Gonzalez

Kenya's Jacob Kibet wins the 13th Santiago Marathon in Santiago, Chile, on April 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/Elvis Gonzalez

Kenyan runner Jacob Kibet won the Santiago Marathon on Sunday with a time of 2:13:15.

Kibet dominated from beginning to end, maintaining a fast pace and taking control of the event in the last third of the race.