Kenyan runner Jacob Kibet won the Santiago Marathon on Sunday with a time of 2:13:15.
Kibet dominated from beginning to end, maintaining a fast pace and taking control of the event in the last third of the race.
Kenya's Jacob Kibet wins the 13th Santiago Marathon in Santiago, Chile, on April 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/Elvis Gonzalez
Thousands of runners take to the streets of Santiago, Chile, for the 13th Santiago Marathon on April 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/Elvis Gonzalez
A disabled man competes in the 13th Santiago Marathon on April 7, 2019, in Santiago, Chile. EPA-EFE/Elvis Gonzalez
