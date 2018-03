Kenyan athlete Geoffrey Kamworor celebrates his victory in the IAAF/Trinidad Alfonso World Half Marathon Championships in Valencia, Spain, on March 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Cardenas

Kenya's Geoffrey Kamworor celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) Men's World Half Marathon Championships 2018 in Valencia, eastern Spain, March 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE

Kenyan runner Geoffrey Kipsang Kamworor won the men's race of the IAAF/Trinidad Alfonso World Half Marathon Championships here Saturday for the third consecutive time.

Kamworor came in as the favorite and dominated the contest, adding to the two IAAF World Half Marathon Championship titles he won in 2014 and 2016, in Copenhagen and Cardiff, Wales, respectively, as well as the two World Cross Country Championship golds he secured in 2015 and 2017.