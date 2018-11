2nd place New York Marathon women's finisher Vivian Cheruiyot of Kenya, winner Mary Keitany of Kenya and Shalene Flanagan of the United States, hold up their flags during the 2018 TCS New York City Marathon in Central Park on Nov. 4, 2018. EFE/EPA/PETER FOLEY

(L-R) 2nd place New York Marathon finisher Sharu Kitata of Ethiopia, race winner Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia and Geoffrey Kamworor of Kenya hold up their flags at the 2018 TCS New York City Marathon in Central Park on Nov. 4, 2018. EFE/EPA/PETER FOLEY

First place finisher Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia crosses the finish line of the 2018 TCS New York City Marathon in Central Park in New York on Nov. 4, 2018. EFE/EPA/PETER FOLEY

Kenya's Mary Keitany won the New York Marathon for the fourth time on Sunday, having triumphed in the grueling race in 2014, 2015 and 2016, while Ethiopia's Lelisa Desisa won the men's race.

Keitany, 36, dominated the 42.2-kilometer (26.22 miles) race from Kilometer 30 to earn her fourth gold medal with a time of 2:22:48, the second-best women's time in the history of the race.