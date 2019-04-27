Spain athlete Javier Guerra celebrates as he crosses the finish line of the 42nd of the Madrid Marathon fifth, breaking the national record in Madrid, Spain. EPA-EFE/ Victor Lerena

Kenyan long-distance runner Reuben Kerio carried out an attack on the men's title with five kilometers to go and Shasho Insermu of Ethiopia, who was leading all alone at the 15 km signpost did the same in the women's category on Saturday, each smashing the Madrid Marathon records with times of two hours, eight minutes and 18 seconds and two hours, 26 minutes and 24 seconds respectively.

Kenya’s Kipkemoi Kipsang and Kiprotich Kirui had to settle for the second and third spots respectively despite crossing the finish line under the previous record with times of two hours, eight minutes and 58 seconds, and two hours, nine minutes and five seconds, but their efforts were undone by Kerio.