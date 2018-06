Photograph showing Kenyan marathon runner Grace Wanbui as she wins Father's Day Half Marathon in Mexico City, Mexico, Jun 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

Photograph showing the hundreds of athletes participating in the Father's Day Marathon in Mexico City, June 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

Photograph showing Kenyan runner Daniel Muteti participating in the Father's Day Marathon in Mexico City, Mexico, Jun 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

Photograph showing (from left) Mexico's Vianey de la Rosa, as well as Kenya's Julius Kibet, Daniel Muteti Grace Wanbui Stephen Mburi and Caroline Jebitow after the Father's Day Marathon in Mexico City, Mexico, Jun 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

Kenyan runners Daniel Muteti and Grace Wanbui on Sunday won this capital's Father's Day Half Marathon, which drew more than 11,000 competitors.

Muteti won the men's competition with a time of 1:05:52, followed by his compatriots, Julius Kibet and Stephen Mburi, with times of 1:07:14 and 1:08:16, respectively.