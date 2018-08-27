Ethiopian runners Fantu Eticha Jimma (l), Etaferahu Temesgen (c) and Tinbit Gidey Weldegebriel (r) pose with their silver, gold and bronze medals - respectively - after running the women's Mexico City Marathon on Aug. 26, 2018. EFE-EPA/Mario Guzman

Kenyan runners Edwin Koech (l), Titus Ekiru (c) and Matthew Kisorio (r) pose with their silver, gold and bronze medals - respectively - after running the men's Mexico City Marathon on Aug. 26, 2018. EFE-EPA/Mario Guzman

Mexico City, Aug 26 (efe-epa)- Kenya's Titus Ekiru handily won the Mexico City Marathon on Sunday, breaking the standing men's record for the 42.195 km (26.22-mile) race with a time of 2 hours 10:38, while Ethiopa's Eraferahu Temesgen won the women's competition in the race.

At an altitude of 2,240 meters (about 7,350 feet) above sea level, Ekiru was part of a group of runners who passed the halfway point in 1 hour 6:08 and only after Km 30 began to accelerate to complete the second half in 1 hour 4:30, a noteworthy exploit in a tough competition where the last few kilometers are run up a slight incline.