Chelsea's new goalkeeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga, during his presentation at Stamford Bridge in London on Aug. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga on Thursday, during his presentation as a new signee for Premier League side Chelsea, denied feeling pressure after becoming the most expensive goalkeeper in the world.

On Wednesday, Athletic Bilbao confirmed it had been paid the 80-million-euro ($92.6 million) buyout clause in Kepa's contract to allow his transfer to the Blues, breaking the previous record deal that saw Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker join Liverpool for $84 million.