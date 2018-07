Angelique Kerber of Germany returns to Claire Liu of the United States during their second round match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/GERRY PENNY

Germany's Angelique Kerber, No. 11 seed, on Thursday booked a place to Wimbledon's third round for the seventh time in her career after knocking out United States' qualifier Claire Liu 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

The two-time Grand Slam champion took one hour and 54 minutes to end Liu's first Wimbledon's appearance.