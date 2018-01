Camila Giorgi of Italy serves to Angelique Kerber of Germany during their semi final match at the Sydney International Tennis Tournament at Sydney Olympic Park Tennis Centre in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS

Ashleigh Barty of Australia returns against Daria Gavrilova of Australia during their semi final match of the Sydney International Tennis Tournament at Sydney Olympic Park Tennis Centre in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/BRENDAN ESPOSITO

Angelique Kerber of Germany plays a return shot to Camila Giorgi of Italy during their semi final match at the Sydney International Tennis Tournament at Sydney Olympic Park Tennis Centre in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS

Former world No. 1 Angelique Kerber and Australia's Ashleigh Barty on Friday qualified for the Sydney International tennis tournament final after beating Italian Camila Giorgi and Daria Gavrilova of Australia, respectively.

The German Kerber took less than an hour and 15 minutes to win 6-2, 6-3 against Giorgi, while Barty defeated her compatriot Gavrilova 3-6, 6-4 and 6- 2 in two hours.