Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain in action against Samantha Stosur of Australia during their first round match at the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil in action against Garbine Muguruza of Spain during their first round match at the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Garbine Muguruza of Spain in action against Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil during their first round match at the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Tatjana Maria of Germany returns to compatriot Angelique Kerber in their first round match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Angelique Kerber of Germany celebrates her win over compatriot Tatjana Maria in their first round match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Saisai Zheng of China serves to Ashleigh Barty of Australia in their first round match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Ashleigh Barty of Australia returns to Saisai Zheng of China in their first round match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Ashleigh Barty of Australia celebrates her win over Saisai Zheng of China in their first round match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Samantha Stosur of Australia in action against Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain during their first round match at the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Angelique Kerber and Ashleigh Barty started Wimbledon with victories over Tatjana Maria and Saisai Zheng respectively on Tuesday, while Garbiñe Muguruza had another setback.

Kerber, 2019 Eastbourne runner-up on Saturday, managed to recover her form at the London-based Grand Slam last season when the German prevailed over American star Serena Williams in the final to lift the 2018 trophy.